Fort Defiance to hold Surrender of Clarksville event this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host a living history event on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 from 10:00am until 3:00pm to commemorate the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862.

The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in Civil War history, opening the South to Union forces and the capture of Nashville. Uniformed soldiers will provide living history and cannon firing demonstrations. Visitors are invited to tour the permanent exhibit and view the film, “Crossroads of Change.”

“This yearly event is always special but even more so this year as the event is taking place on the true date of the surrender of Clarksville,” said William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “February 19th will be exactly 160 years ago that the Union forces captured Clarksville from the Confederates.”



This is a free event that is open to the public. Activities and demonstrations will be inside the Interpretive Center and outdoors.



For information about Fort Defiance, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com