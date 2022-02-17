Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falters at #21 Murray State, 91-56

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team saw its three-game win streak come to an end Thursday night, falling to No. 21 Murray State 91-56 inside the CFSB Center.

The Govs had two players score in double figures led by freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. Hutchins-Everett was also 4-of-5 from the free-throw line to go along with four rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Along with Hutchins-Everett in double figures was redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell with 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field. Off the bench, Stone-Carrawell knocked down three from long distance and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Behind Stone-Carrawell was redshirt senior Tariq Silver with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.



The duo of Elton Walker and Jalen Ware led the Govs on the glass with five rebounds each. Walker in 27 minutes registered eight points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field with one assist, one block, and one steal. Ware off the bench had four points with two of his points coming from the free-throw line.

As a team, the Govs shot 31.7 percent from the field and was 8-of-30 from behind the three-point line. From the free-throw line, APSU shot 71.4 percent including a 9-for-10 clip in the second half. The Govs were outrebounded 37-27 but held a 15-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

How It Happened

First Half

Alec Woodard knocks down a straight-away three to give Austin Peay State University their first lead of the game.

Murray State responds with a 6-0 run to take a 6-3 lead at the 16:45 mark. All six points coming from Murray State’s KJ Williams

The Racers embark on an 8-0 run as APSU scoreless for over 2:30.

APSU started 1-of-7 from the field as Murray State takes a 10-3 lead with 14:15 remaining.

Murray State on a 17-2 run, making four straight field goals to take a 17-5 lead at the 12:32 mark.

The Racers make six of seven field goals and go on a 13-0 run in three minutes to grab a 23-5 lead at the halfway point of the first half.

Govs embark on a 5-0 run with a three from Paez to trim the Murray State lead down to 27-10 at the 8:24 mark.

Murray State makes seven straight field goals and widens leads to 41-16 with four minutes left to play in the first half.

Austin Peay State University trail 45-20 with 1:46 left in the first half as Murray State has made nine of its last 10 field goals.

APSU makes three straight field goals after back-to-back field goals from Paez.

Halftime: Austin Peay 23, No. 21 Murray State 49

APSU shot 32.1 percent in the first half.

Govs were 4-of-15 from long distance.

Murray State shot 69 percent from the field in the first half.

Second Half

Murray State embarks on a 12-0 run and extends its lead to 61-25 at the 16:41 mark.

Austin Peay State University goes scoreless from the field for over four minutes as the Racers widen their lead to 61-27 with 15:37 remaining.

APSU goes on a 7-2 run with five points coming from Stone-Carrawell as the Govs trail 65-36 with 12:59 left.

Silver with nine straight points for the Govs as APSU trails 70-44 at the halfway point of the second half.

Austin Peay State University has made four of its last five field goals as Murray State has made five of its last six to earn a 30-point advantage.

Jalen Ware off the bench scores four points and tallies five rebounds in the second half

The APSU Govs held Murray State scoreless from the field the final 4:24 of play.

Austin Peay State University was 4-of-15 from behind the three-point line in the second half.

The APSU Govs were a solid 9-of-10 from the free-throw line the final 20 minutes of

Final: Austin Peay 56, No. 21 Murray State 91

APSU Notables

Thursday’s contest was the final meeting in the regular season as OVC members between Austin Peay State University and Murray State.

The loss snapped APSU’s season-long three-game win streak.



Hutchins-Everett led the Govs with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. It’s the third straight game Hutchins-Everett has scored in double figures. The freshman center led the Govs in scoring for the 10th time this season.



Stone-Carrawell notched his 13th double-digit scoring performance with 11 points. Stone-Carrawell was 3-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from long distance.

Box Score

Austin Peay 56, Murray State 91