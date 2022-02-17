Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library seeks Library Board Trustees

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is looking for interested persons to fill upcoming open slots on its Board of Trustees.
The Board values diversity and inclusion and would like to have a variety of perspectives and viewpoints represented in its Trustees.
Any questions about the basic duties of the position will also be explained.
The Board of Trustees will present its initial slate of candidates for Trustee openings at the April Library Board meeting – on Wednesday, April 20th at 3:00pm. All Library Board meetings are open to the public.