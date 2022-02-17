Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission begins planning for Comprehensive Plan

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is set to kick-off the planning process for the “Clarksville-Montgomery County Comprehensive Plan: A Vision for Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond”.

The plan will serve as a guide for the next 20 years regarding land use, development, and public infrastructure investment.

The foundation of The Comprehensive Plan will be based on community vision and consensus, existing conditions analysis, and future development scenarios. It will serve as a road map to guide policy decisions and land use regulations to achieve the community’s long-term objectives.

The key components of The plan will focus on:

Future Growth and Land Use

Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation and Mobility

Infrastructure and Utilities

Parks, Natural Resources, and the Environment

The planning stages for The Comprehensive Plan come at a time of rapid growth in Clarksville-Montgomery County after Money Magazine named Clarksville the “Best Place to Live” in 2019, followed by other publications spotlighting the area as a top-pick for millennials, along with highlighting the low cost of living and family-centric community.

Most recently, OpenDoor in 2021 named Clarksville as having the most desirable zip code in the country, further reinforcing the increase in zoning cases, subdivisions, and site reviews at the RPC over the past two years.

While community growth brings jobs, investment, and capital to the area, it also brings a unique set of challenges. Land is a finite resource that is a community’s most valuable asset; when compounded with the growth Clarksville-Montgomery County is experiencing in its 554 square miles, competing interests start to arise, and challenges become more complex. Where and how to grow, meeting the housing demand, locating commerce and employment areas, access to recreation and open spaces, and improving area mobility are some of the difficult questions in need of answers.

To help provide these answers, the RPC selected the award-winning planning firm Houseal-Lavigne (hlplanning.com) during a nationwide search for a firm to support the comprehensive planning process. Houseal-Lavigne has worked with more than 400 communities on a range of planning efforts and has delivered more than 150 comprehensive plans throughout the country. Members of their team will visit Clarksville-Montgomery County at the end of March to meet with elected officials and key stakeholders, followed by community-wide workshops and meetings taking place later this summer.



Once completed, The Comprehensive Plan will be the product of the community, with a vision and recommendations guided by valuable input received from residents, business owners, community leaders, and other stakeholders.

Ways to Get Involved:

The RPC wants to hear from the community. Whether you are a lifelong resident or a recent transplant; a student or military member; a renter, homeowner, or landlord; retired, an employee, a small entrepreneur, or large business owner; every voice matters in this process, and the RPC is looking for everyone to participate.

Community input is currently being gathered through the RPC’s Comprehensive Plan website at www.cmcrpc.com/compplan

Clarksville and Montgomery County Residents are invited to,

Take the Questionnaire: This survey contains questions about the community’s critical issues and opportunities that The Comprehensive Plan process should address.

Make a Map: Map.Social is a fun and engaging online tool that allows individuals to identify areas on a map of the issues and opportunities facing their communities.

Stay Informed: Join the RPC email list to receive periodic updates on The Comprehensive Plan, future community events, and publications.

Follow RPC on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CMCRPC/): The RPC will regularly be posting news of events, articles, and documents relating to The Comprehensive Plan.