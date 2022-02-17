Clarksville Police Department updated on Shooting on Manning Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim from this shooting has died from his injuries and this incident is now a homicide investigation.

CPD Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team are actively investigating the shooting and processing the scene. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.

There is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Martin, 931.648.0656.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.