APSU Baseball falls to Boston College, 8-3

Clarksville, TN – First baseman John McDonald drove in a pair of runs, including the season’s first run, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not hold on and dropped its season opener, 8-3, to Boston College, Friday afternoon, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (0-1) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of a Boston College error when McDonald singled to drive in center fielder Skyler Luna for the season’s first run.

Boston College (1-0) responded with the game’s next five runs to take control. The middle of the Eagles order got things started in the second inning with three batters reaching base to start the rally. Designated hitter Parker Landwehr, catcher Peter Burns, and center fielder Barry Walsh each drove in runs for a 3-1 lead. Landwehr and shortstop Vince Cimini each drove in runs in the third inning to give BC a 5-1 lead it would not relinquish.



McDonald went 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Govs offense. Third baseman Michael Robinson went 2-for-3 and drove in the Govs third run in the ninth inning.



Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Harley Gollert (0-1) struck out the side in the first inning but ended the day with the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings.

Boston College starter Joe Mancini (1-0) notched the win after holding APSU to two runs on three hits over five innings.

First baseman Joe Vetrano went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead the Eagles’ offense. Landwehr finished the day 2-for-5 with two RBI. The top three in the BC order were held hitless, but the bottom six combined for nine hits and seven RBI.

John McDonald extended his reached-safely streak to 22 games with RBI singles in each of his first two at-bats of the season. Each time he delivered with a runner on third base and two outs to help the Govs manufacture runs in the first and third frames.

APSU Notes and Notables

Mr. 100: With his second hit of the day, McDonald recorded his 100th career hit in his 354th career at-bat – all with the Govs.

Debut Entries: Second baseman Jonah Beamon, third baseman Michael Robinson, and pitcher Jacob Weaver each made their Governors debuts in the season opener. Robinson had a pair of base hits and Weaver supplied two scoreless innings of relief while Beamon remains on the hunt for his first hit as a Governor.

Solid in RBI Opps: Austin Peay State University went 3-for-5 with a runner in scoring position and two outs during the season opener.

Scoring Summary

Govs 1st: Center fielder Skyler Luna reached on a throwing error to start the half-inning. Luna promptly stole second base and then advanced to third two batters later courtesy a ground out. McDonald then singled up the middle to drive in the season’s first run.

Govs 1, Eagles 0.

Eagles 2nd: Boston College saw the first three batters of the inning reach safely: Vetrano with a single, Cimini with a walk, and Landwehr with a RBI double to tie the game. Gollert would get the next two batters out, surrendering a second run on a Burns sacrifice fly. Walsh then singled up the middle to drive in a third run before Gollert could close the frame.

Govs 1, Eagles 3.

Eagles 3rd: Boston College struck for two runs with two outs in the third inning. Gollert sandwiched a hit batsman between a pair of outs to start the frame. But the Eagles wouldn’t let him close the frame as Cimini placed a base hit just inside the right field line for a run-scoring double. Landwehr followed with a single through the right side to tack on another run before Gollert’s fifth and final strikeout of the day ended the frame.

Govs 1, Eagles 5.

Govs 3rd: TJ Foreman did the hard work in the inning, earning a one-out walk, stealing second base, and then advancing to third on a wild pitch with two outs. McDonald stepped up to the plate again with a runner on third and two outs and delivered again, singling up the middle to drive in the run.

Govs 2, Eagles 5.

Eagles 6th: Reliever Peyton Jula began his first full inning by sandwiching a single between a pair of ground outs. He appeared to escape the inning when he induced a ground ball, but a throwing error extended the inning and allowed a run to score. A walk and hit batsman loaded the bases and Vetrano ensured the extension paid off with a two-run single through the right side of the infield.

Govs 2, Eagles 8.



Govs 9th: Eagles reliever Julian Tonghini hit right fielder Gino Avros with a pitch with one out. Pinch hitter Harrison Brown then drove the ball to deep right-center, but the ball could not escape a chilly Hand Park and was caught for the second out. After defensive indifference allowed Avros to reach second base, Robinson singled to left field, driving in the game’s final run.

Govs 3, Eagles 8.

Box Score

Boston College 8, Austin Peay 3