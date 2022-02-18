APSU Women’s Basketball plays Tennessee at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (17-8 | 10-5 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech (17-8 | 12-3 OVC)

Saturday, February 19th, 2022 | 1:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – A stretch of five games in ten days comes to an end with the home finale for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team when it hosts Tennessee Tech for a Saturday contest on Senior Day in the Winfield Dunn Center. The tip-off is at 1:30pm.

Austin Peay State University will honor five women’s basketball seniors — D’Shara Booker, Yamia Johnson, Kasey Kidwell, Maggie Knowles, and Karle Pace – on the court in between games during tomorrow’s basketball doubleheader.

APSU enters Saturday’s contest on its first losing streak in Ohio Valley Conference play this season after falling to UT Martin and Murray State in its last two contests. On the other side, Tennessee Tech is on a three-game winning streak and has won 10 of its last 11 contests.



At 10-5 in the OVC, the APSU Govs sit in fourth place in the conference standings and are three games behind league-leading Belmont, two games behind second-place Tennessee Tech, and just a game behind third-place Murray State. The Governors are still in play for the regular-season title but can be eliminated with a loss or a Belmont win. A Tennessee Tech win and an Austin Peay State University loss would also eliminate the Govs from the No. 2 seed in the OVC Tournament.

Tennessee Tech is 12-3 in the OVC and controls second place in the conference. The Golden Eagles are 9-3 on the road this season and are 7-1 on the road in OVC action. The Governors have been their best at home this season, where they are 11-1 overall and 7-1 in conference action. APSU’s .917 winning percentage on Dave Loos Court is the top mark in the league this season.

Saturday’s basketball doubleheader is presented by Tennova Healthcare. It is also the final home OVC basketball game for the Governors and fans can receive a limited edition Austin Peay State University-ASUN shirt, while supplies last.

Austin Peay State University will also induct its 44th Hall of Fame Class during induction ceremonies Friday night and they will be recognized during halftime of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Tennessee Tech. Bill Alexander, Sean Bailey, Reed Harper, Marco Iten, and Breigh Jones make up this year’s hall of fame class.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Picked to finish second in the OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll with a pair of first-place votes, Tennessee Tech currently sits in second place in the league with a 17-8 overall record and a 12-3 mark in conference play. Sixth-year head coach Kim Rosamond’s squad is on a three-game winning streak and has won 10 of their last 11 contests.

Tennessee Tech ranks fourth in the NCAA and leads the OVC with 540 free throws attempted this season. The Golden Eagles have also made 380 free throws, which ranks 10th in the NCAA and third in the OVC. Despite all of their trips to the charity stripe, the Golden Eagles shoot just 70.4 percent from the free-throw line, which ranks sixth in the OVC and 169th in the country.

Tennessee Tech stops the three-point shot better than anyone in the OVC, holding opponents to just 27.5 percent shooting from three-point range. The Golden Eagles held the Govs to season-low two made three-pointers in their meeting earlier in the season.

The Golden Eagles are also the second-best rebounding team in the OVC, they rank second in the league in rebounds (36.1 rpg), rebounds allowed (30.5 rpg), and rebounding margin (+5.6).

2020-21 Second Team All-OVC and 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selection Anna Jones leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (13.2 ppg) this season. Jones also ranks third in the conference in rebounding (7.2 rpg) and eighth in field-goal percentage (.514).

Mackenzie Coleman, a 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selection, is averaging 12.0 points per game, which ranks 15th in the conference. The 6-3 graduate forward ranks sixth in the OVC in field-goal percentage (.521) and 14th in rebounding (5.3 rpg), but her biggest impact is on the defensive end, where she ranks second in the league with 1.2 blocked shots per game.

Junior guard Jada Guinn is Tennessee Tech’s top distributor this season, with her 3.8 assists per game ranking fourth in the OVC. Guinn also ranks 28th in the OVC in scoring (9.6 ppg), 13th in rebounding (5.5 rpg), 14th in steals (1.5 spg), and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.4)

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 88th meeting in a series that dates back to 1978, Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 21-66, and Tennessee Tech is on a five-game winning streak that dates back to 2019.

Saturday’s game will tie Golden Eagles with UT Martin as the team that Austin Peay State University has played the second-most games against in program history, trailing only the 95 games the Govs have played against Murray State.



APSU had a look to tie the game at the end of regulation, but a Yamia Johnson three-pointer drew iron and the Governors fell to Tennessee Tech, 59-56, at the Eblen Center in Cookeville.



Lyric Cole and Yamia Johnson each scored 13 points to lead the Governors, with Cole also pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. D’Shara Booker added nine points and eight rebounds, while Ella Sawyer scored eight points and dished out a team-leading four assists.

Anna Jones led Tennessee Tech with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a blocked shot. Maaliya Owens scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles, with Mackenzie Coleman recording 10 points and six rebounds. Jada Guinn added eight points and a team-high four assists.

Tennessee Tech hit six three-pointers and went 19-for-35 at the free-throw line in the contest while the Govs were only able to hit a pair of triples and go 8-for-14 at the charity stripe.

APSU Notably

Saturday is Senior Day at the Winfield Dunn Center and Austin Peay State University will honor five seniors — D’Shara Booker, Yamia Johnson, Kasey Kidwell, Maggie Knowles, and Karle Pace — in between the men’s and women’s games.

For the first time this season, APSU received votes in the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25. The Governors (one point) joined Tennessee Tech (two points) and No. 19 Belmont from the OVC.

With three games left in the regular season, the OVC Tournament field is set and Austin Peay has already guaranteed it can be no worse than the No. 6 seed.

Austin Peay State University has secured its third-straight winning season and its fifth-straight without a losing record.

APSU is 11-28 all-time against Tennessee Tech at home and is looking for its first win in the series since a 72-65 victory on January 31st, 2019, in the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 45.6 percent from the floor — which ranks 18th in the NCAA and second in the OVC. The Govs have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

APSU ranks third in the OVC in scoring defense (58.8 ppg), third in field-goal percentage defense (.389), and second in three-point percentage defense (.289) — the Govs are the only team in the OVC that ranks in the top three in all three categories.

The Govs are shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range, which ranks 10th in the NCAA and leads the OVC, and are averaging 6.3 made three-pointers per game, which ranks second in the OVC.

Karle Pace and Yamia Johnson are averaging 15.6 and 14.8 points per game, respectively, and rank second and fifth in the OVC in scoring. They are the only teammates in the top five in the league in scoring.

Pace is shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range, which ranks 15th in the NCAA and second in the OVC

