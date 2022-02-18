APSU Women’s Tennis hits the road for matches against Louisville and Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins a three-match road trip to the Bluegrass State with weekend matches against Louisville and Kentucky.

The Governors face the Cardinals in a Saturday 11:00pm CT match at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in Louisville, Kentucky, before facing the Wildcats on Sunday, at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex in Lexington, Kentucky that begins at 3:00pm CT.

The Governors (0-3) kick off their weekend against Louisville (5-1), who enters Saturday’s contest after winning a pair of close, 4-3, matches against Ball State and Saint Louis last week.



The Cardinals are the second of three Power Five opponents (Arkansas, Kentucky) Austin Peay faces this season. Jana Leder highlighted the Govs’ performances in the most recent meeting between the Govs and Cardinals, February 21st, 2020, with a straight-set victory on the No. 3 singles line. In doubles, Leder and Danielle Morris played to 5-5 in an unfinished match at the No. 1 position.



Louisville is currently tied for fifth in the ACC standings following an 11th-place finish in the conference last season. The Cardinals return seven players from its 2020-21 team that advanced to the second round of the ACC Championships, including Andrea Di Palma and Rhea Verma – the No. 45 doubles pairing in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings, February 9th.

Di Palma was a Third Team All-ACC selection last spring, ranking as high as No. 93 in singles and No. 62 in doubles, while Verma won a team-high 14 singles matches last season and played exclusively alongside Di Palma in doubles.

Following their match against the Cardinals, Austin Peay makes the hour-and-a-half trip to Lexington to face its second SEC opponent this season in its first-ever match against Kentucky (9-0).

The Wildcats are currently first in the SEC standings after finishing ninth in the conference last spring. Kentucky ranked as high as No. 21 in the ITA rankings last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship after defeating Syracuse, 4-3, in the first round.

Kentucky returns six players from its 2021 program that advanced to its sixth-straight NCAA Championship, including sophomore Fiona Arrese, an ITA All-American and First Team All-SEC recipient in the spring.

At 9-0 on the season, UK is currently tied for the best start in program history and is led by Carlota Molina and Elizabeth Stevens, the No. 51 doubles pairing in the ITA.

About the Louisville Cardinals

2022 Record: 5-1 (0-0 ACC)

2021 Record: 9-13 (3-10 ACC)

2021 Season Result: Louisville defeated Boston College, 4-1, in the first round of the ACC Championship last season, however, the Cardinals saw their season come to an end in the second round of the tournament against No. 14 Duke.

Returners/Newcomers: 7/3

All-Time Series: 7-0, Louisville

Last Meeting: The Governors faced the Cardinals, Feb. 21, 2020. Austin Peay fell to Louisville, 6-1, however, freshman Jana Leder continued the dominant start to her collegiate career, earning her ninth-straight singles victory with a straight-set victory over Louisville’s Jelena Vujanic on the No. 3 line.

Leder and Morris held their own on the No. 1 doubles court, their match against Di Palma and Verma went unfinished at 5-5.

About the Kentucky Wildcats

2022 Record: 9-0 (0-0 SEC)

2021 Record: 16-9 (6-7 SEC)

2021 Season Result: Kentucky entered the first round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship ranked the No. 26 team in the country. The Wildcats defeated Syracuse, 4-3, in the first round before falling to No. 16 California, 4-2.

Returners/Newcomers: 6/3

All-Time Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: First meeting

Next Up APSU Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team concludes their stay in the Bluegrass State when they travel to Western Kentucky for a rescheduled match, at 1:00pm, March 4th, at the Michael O. Buchanon Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.