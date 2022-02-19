American Red Cross, Nashville Predators Blood Drives set for February 21st-25th

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host a multi-city blood drive from February 21st – February 25th.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a nationwide blood donation crisis and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.



“We are continuing to see the blood shortage grow over the winter months and now we face a donation crisis here in Tennessee and nationally as less people are coming out to donate,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “We are looking for all healthy and eligible donors to please make your appointment today to give.”



We have not seen donations drop like this in over a decade and it causes a great strain on our area hospitals to supply much-needed blood to patients in need. We are thankful that our partners, the Nashville Predators, are always there to help our community when called upon and to make such a historical impact for our region’s needs is important and dire,” Redish stated.

Eighty percent of blood donated to the Red Cross is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives. The organization supplies 40 percent of blood across the nation.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App , visit RedCrossBlood.org , sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Donors with Sickle Cell Trait

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease.

Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.



Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood Drive Safety

The health and safety of everyone attending Red Cross blood drives across the country is a priority, especially as COVID-19 cases are surging again. As such, the Red Cross resumed requiring all blood donors, staff and others at our blood drives and donation centers to wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.

Nashville Predators Foundation Blood Donation Opportunities December 27th-December 31st

Monday, February 21st, 2022:

Clarksville American Red Cross

10:30a.m-4:30pm

The Inn at Opryland

10:00am-3:00pm

Faith Lutheran Lebanon

12:00pm-6:00pm

Spring Hill Community

12:00pm-6:00pm

Rock of Ages Lutheran Church Madison

12:00pm-5:00pm

Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022:

First Lutheran United Methodist Church Lawrenceburg

12:30pm-5:30pm

City of Brentwood

10:00am-4:00pm

Celebration Lutheran Church Mt. Juliet

10:00am-4:00pm

Gallatin Civic Center

11:00am-4:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

12:00pm-6:00pm

Pleasant View Community

1:00pm-7:00pm

Goodlettsville Church

12:00pm-5:00pm

Ford Ice Bellevue

1:00pm-6:00pm

Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022:

Portland Church of Christ

1:00pm-6:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

10:30am-4:30pm

Bowling Green American Red Cross /Holiday Inn

10:30am-4:30pm

Coolspring’s Galleria Franklin

12:30pm-5:30pm

City of Brentwood

10:00am-4:00pm

Courtyard by Marriott, Mt. Juliet

11:00am-5:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

10:00am-3:00pm

Thursday, February 24th, 2022

World Outreach Church

1:00pm-6:00p.

First United Methodist Church -Smyrna

10:00am-4:00pm

Natchez Trace American Red Cross, Franklin

10:00am-3:00pm

American Legion Post 19, Columbia

11:30am-5:30pm

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross, Chattanooga

10:00am-3:00pm

Ridgetop First Baptist Church Ridgetop

10:00am-4:00pm

YMCA Dickson

1:00pm-7:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

10:00am-3:00pm

Friday, February 25th, 2022:

City of Brentwood

10:00am-4:00pm

Crossville Community

10:00am-3:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

10:00am-3:00pm

Hendersonville Community

9:00am-3:00pm

Winchester Community

1:00pm-7:00pm

Ford Ice, Antioch

1:00pm-7:00pm

