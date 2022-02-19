Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis get 4-3 win over Southern Indiana

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team is off to its best since 2015 following its third-straight win in a 4-3 victory against Southern Indiana, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

The Governors (3-1) took the early advantage in doubles after Oliver Andersson and Hogan Stoker’s second-straight win of the season. Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg claimed the doubles point, defeating the Eagles’ pairing of Spencer Blandford and Preston Cameron, 7-6 (7-4), in the No. 1 doubles position.

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo fell in the first singles match to go final; however, the Govs regained the lead following Schlossmann’s straight-set victory at the No. 1 position.



Damberg extended the APSU Govs lead with his third-straight singles victory of the season, while Andersson scored the match-clinching point after winning a pair of 6-4 sets on the No. 3 singles court.



With the win already in hand, freshmen Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell in extended matches from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

Results vs. Southern Indiana

Doubles

Order of Finish: 3, 1*, 2

Singles

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 3, 2*, 6, 5

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to action against West Florida, March 8th, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.