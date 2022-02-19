28.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 19, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis get 4-3 win over Southern Indiana
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis get 4-3 win over Southern Indiana

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis off to best start since 2015 following win against Southern Indiana. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis off to best start since 2015 following win against Southern Indiana. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team is off to its best since 2015 following its third-straight win in a 4-3 victory against Southern Indiana, Friday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

The Governors (3-1) took the early advantage in doubles after Oliver Andersson and Hogan Stoker’s second-straight win of the season. Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg claimed the doubles point, defeating the Eagles’ pairing of Spencer Blandford and Preston Cameron, 7-6 (7-4), in the No. 1 doubles position.

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo fell in the first singles match to go final; however, the Govs regained the lead following Schlossmann’s straight-set victory at the No. 1 position. 
 
Damberg extended the APSU Govs lead with his third-straight singles victory of the season, while Andersson scored the match-clinching point after winning a pair of 6-4 sets on the No. 3 singles court.
 
With the win already in hand, freshmen Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis fell in extended matches from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

Results vs. Southern Indiana

Doubles

  1. Frederic Schlossmann / Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Spencer Blandford / Preston Cameron (USI), 7-6 (7-4)
  2. Sakamaki / Kromer (USI) def. Thiago Nogueira Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU), 7-6 (7-5)
  3. Oliver Andersson / Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Yahor Bahdanovich / Quinten Gillespie (USI), 7-5

Order of Finish:  3, 1*, 2

Singles

  1. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Parker Collignon (USI) 6-3, 6-3
  2. Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Spencer Blandford (USI), 6-4, 7-5
  3. Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Yahor Bahdaovich (USI) 6-4, 6-4
  4. Lucas Sakamaki (USI) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU), 7-5, 6-0
  5. Marvin Kromer (USI) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4
  6. Quinten Gillespie (USI) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-4, 7-6 (4), 10-5

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 3, 2*, 6, 5


Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against West Flordia, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to action against West Florida, March 8th, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.

Previous articleMarsha Blackburn, Colleagues’ EARN IT Act Closer to Becoming Law
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online