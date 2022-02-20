Goodwill in Clarksville to hold Job Fair, February 22nd

Clarksville, TN – The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 2001 Needmore Road in Clarksville will host a job fair from 11:00am-3:00pm on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 for five employers seeking to fill more than 165 positions.

Employers include Nia Association, Digital Works, KPower Staffing Solutions, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. Openings include direct support professional, personal assistant, home director, remote telework, assembly line worker, clerk, maintenance tech, detention deputy, career coach, retail sales associate, and other positions. Rates of pay reach $20.00 per hour.



Representatives from these companies will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.

Job Fair For Five Employers

When: Tuesday, February 22nd

11:00am–3:00pm

Where: Goodwill Career Solutions

2001 Needmore Road

Clarksville, Tennessee

Job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the event by calling 931.241.4730. Visitors to Goodwill Career Solutions centers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

More information about Goodwill’s free career services can be obtained by visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work.

More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores, and donation centers can be obtained online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1.800.545.9231.