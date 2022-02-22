Austin Peay State University Baseball blanked at Southern Illinois, 10-0

Carbondale, IL – Four Southern Illinois pitchers combined to no-hit the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team in a 10-0 decision, Tuesday, at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Austin Peay (2-2) had base runners in eight of the nine innings thanks to five walks, three errors, and two hit batsmen. Yet they were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position during the contest, including a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the ninth.

Southern Illinois starter Ben Riffe (1-0) opened with six innings in his collegiate debut, walking three batters and striking out four. Tanner Lewis, Jordan Gould, and Kaden Peterson each supplied an inning of relief in the combined no-hit bid.



Offensively, Southern Illinois (3-1) broke the game open on third baseman Cody Cleveland’s grand slam in the fourth inning. Two innings later, SIU added another four runs to extend its lead to 9-0.



Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Jacob Weaver (0-1) lost in his first APSU start after allowing five runs on five hits in 3.2 innings of work.

Notes and Notables

25 Games and Counting

With two walks in Tuesday’s outing, first baseman John McDonald extended his reached safely streak to 25 games.

House of Horrors

Itchy Jones Stadium has been unkind to the Governors in their last two trips. Tuesday’s no-hitter followed a 2021 visit that saw the Govs shut out.

Last No-No vs. APSU

Austin Peay State University was the last no-hit during the 2003 season when Southeast Missouri All-American Tim Alvarez tossed a complete-game no-hitter to eliminate the APSU Govs from that season’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at Historic Brooks Stadium in Paducah, Kentucky.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home for a three-game series against Bowling Green, which is scheduled to begin with a Friday contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The first pitch is at 3:00pm.

Box Score

Austin Peay 0, Southern Illinois 10