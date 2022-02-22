Austin Peay State University employees to help with Clarksville-Montgomery County Comprehensive Plan

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is set to kick-off the planning process for the “Clarksville-Montgomery County Comprehensive Plan: A Vision for Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond.”

The plan will serve as a guide for the next 20 years regarding land use, development, and public infrastructure investment, and several members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) community are providing input through the plan’s different committees.

The plan’s Technical Committee is comprised of city and county department heads or representatives and other local or regional government entities that the RPC works with frequently or that impact the area’s daily lives such as APSU and Fort Campbell. Mike Wilson, director of APSU’s geographical information systems (GIS), and Tom Hutchins, executive director of Austin Peay State University’s Physical Plant, will serve on that committee.



The plan also consists of a Stakeholder or Citizens Committee. This committee features citizens who represent a variety of employment, ages, backgrounds, and ethnicities that will give the RPC a true sounding board of ideas before engaging the larger public.

APSU Employees on that Committee include:

Yanaraliz Barnes, coordinator of the Latino Community Resource Center;

Alejandro Herrara, associate director of admissions;

Elaina Russell, College of Business communication specialist; and

Lorneth Peters, director of the Tennessee Small Business Development Center.

The foundation of The Comprehensive Plan will be based on community vision and consensus, existing conditions analysis, and future development scenarios. It will serve as a road map to guide policy decisions and land use regulations to achieve the community’s long-term objectives.

The key components of The plan will focus on:

Future Growth and Land Use

Housing and Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation and Mobility

Infrastructure and Utilities

Parks, Natural Resources, and the Environment

Clarksville and Montgomery County residents are encouraged to participate in the process. Learn more by visiting https://www.cmcrpc.com/compplan/.