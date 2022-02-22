60 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jordan Lovvo

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jordan Lovvo.

Jordan identifies as a male and will only answer when addressed as “Atlas Aether Lavvo”. Atlas was last seen on February 18th, 2022 around 11:30pm at 706 Peachers Drive.


Atlas is 5’6”, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and was wearing glasses, a black tank top, and black shorts. Atlas has friends and family in the Hermitage and Mount Juliet area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on his status or contact CPD Detective Vanatta, 931.648.0656, ext. 5547.

