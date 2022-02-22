Planters Bank Donates Over $35,000 to Area Non-Profit Organizations

Hopkinsville, KY – During the eighth annual Planters Bank Season of Giving, 12 community organizations were supported throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Planters Bank giveback campaign resulted in 12 area organizations receiving a total of $35,630.11.

The Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of supporting community organizations.

Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy says, “Each organization we supported this Season of Giving supports children in each of our communities. Whether it’s providing shoes, food, or experiences, each of these 12 organizations make such an impact on our communities, and we’re so glad to be able to support them.”



Planters Bank worked with a local small business to produce two special custom gift items for the Season of Giving – one Kentucky gift and one Tennessee gift, sold in each Planters Bank branch. Planters Bank purchased the items outright, allowing 100% of the purchase price of those items ($20/gift) to be donated to the Season of Giving organizations.

Featured Organizations & Branch Locations

FUEL – Planters Bank, Rossview (Clarksville) – $1,170.00

Happy Feet – Planters Bank, Providence – $700.00

Dreamchasers – Planters Bank, Hilldale (Clarksville)- $1,080.00

Union County Happy Packs – Planters Bank, Sturgis – $15,125.00

Boys & Girls Club – Planters Bank, Main (Hopkinsville) – $2,361.70

The Caleb Cares Project – Planters Bank, Sango (Clarksville) – $1,700.00

Happy Feet – Planters Bank, Princeton – $1,000.00

Men2Be – Planters Bank, Indian Hills (Hopkinsville) – $1,381.71

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Planters Bank, Commerce (Clarksville) – $1,420.00

Family Resource and Youth Service Center – Planters Bank, Dawson Springs – $940.00

Imagination Library – Planters Bank, Boulevard (Hopkinsville) – $1,931.70

CASA of Midwest KY – Planters Bank, Sebree – $6,820.00

Season of Giving began as a fun way to bring attention to organizations Planters Bank supports and has grown into a program the bank and its employees look forward to each year. Planters Bank would like to thank the community for its generosity in helping support local organizations year after year.

Visit the Planters Bank Facebook and Instagram to see photos and videos of the non-profits receiving their donations, and find out more about Planters Bank’s philanthropic efforts expectgreatthingsbank.com/giving.

About Planters Bank

Planters Bank is headquartered in Hopkinsville, KY, and has twelve locations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee. Planters Bank is a community bank that is committed to delivering an exceptional banking experience all while giving back to the community.

Find out more about Planters Bank by visiting www.plantersbankonline.com.