31.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Light Ice forming on elevated surfaces in Clarksville-Montgomery County

News Staff
National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports a mix of rain and freezing rain this evening has led to light icing on trees, cars, and other elevated surfaces across parts of Clarksville-Montgomery County and Northwest Middle Tennessee this evening.

Additional minor icing is possible the next few hours on elevated surfaces before temperatures warm above freezing overnight.

Roads and travel are not expected to be impacted as ground temperatures are well above freezing. However, drivers should still use caution tonight due to wet roads and ponding water.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Perry County, and Hickman County.

