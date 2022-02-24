Austin Peay State University to ‘Let the Gov Times Roll’ during fall’s 2022 Homecoming

Clarksville, TN – At Austin Peay State University (APSU), time seems to move a little faster. Every year, faculty and students look at calendars and exclaim, “How is the semester almost over?”
Alumni and friends will return to campus the week of September 19th-24th, 2022 hoping to slow down the fond memories of their student days.
The week will include several APSU Homecoming traditions, including:
- The Homecoming Golf Tournament at 10:00am, September 23rd, at Swan Lake Golf Course.
- The Military Alumni Chapter Scholarship Dinner at 6:00pm, September 23rd, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.
- The Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon at noon, September 24th, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.
- The 2022 Homecoming Parade at 10:00am, September 24th, on the APSU campus.
- The 2022 Homecoming Football Game against Eastern Kentucky University at 3:00pm, September 24th, at Fortera Stadium.
For information about alumni events, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/homecoming. For tickets to the game, visit www.letsgopeay.com.