Austin Peay State University to ‘Let the Gov Times Roll’ during fall’s 2022 Homecoming

Clarksville, TN – At Austin Peay State University (APSU), time seems to move a little faster. Every year, faculty and students look at calendars and exclaim, “How is the semester almost over?”

This is called “Gov Time,” and it’s what happens when a place – such as the APSU campus – is dedicated to offering hundreds of innovative, life-changing experiences. “Gov Time” is what happens when you’re having a good time, and this fall, Austin Peay State University will celebrate this campus feeling with its 2022 Homecoming celebration, “Let the Gov Times Roll.”



Alumni and friends will return to campus the week of September 19th-24th, 2022 hoping to slow down the fond memories of their student days.

The week will include several APSU Homecoming traditions, including:

The Homecoming Golf Tournament at 10:00am, September 23rd, at Swan Lake Golf Course.

The Military Alumni Chapter Scholarship Dinner at 6:00pm, September 23rd, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards Luncheon at noon, September 24th, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

The 2022 Homecoming Parade at 10:00am, September 24th, on the APSU campus.

The 2022 Homecoming Football Game against Eastern Kentucky University at 3:00pm, September 24th, at Fortera Stadium.

For information about alumni events, visit www.alumni.apsu.edu/homecoming. For tickets to the game, visit www.letsgopeay.com.