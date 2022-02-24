37.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 24, 2022
HomeNewsFlood Advisory in Effect for Red River at Port Royal until Saturday...
News

Flood Advisory in Effect for Red River at Port Royal until Saturday morning

News Staff
By News Staff
Flood Advisory

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Red River at Port Royal affecting Robertson County and Montgomery County. The Flood Advisory is in effect from tonight until Saturday morning.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

For the Red River, including Port Royal, elevated river levels are forecasted.

At 1:30pm CT Thursday, February 24th, the stage was 18.1 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon.
 
The action stage is 25.0 feet. The flood stage is 30.0 feet.
 
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until late tonight
Next articleAustin Peay State University Track finishes third at OVC Indoor Championships
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online