Flood Advisory in Effect for Red River at Port Royal until Saturday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Red River at Port Royal affecting Robertson County and Montgomery County. The Flood Advisory is in effect from tonight until Saturday morning.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

For the Red River, including Port Royal, elevated river levels are forecasted.

At 1:30pm CT Thursday, February 24th, the stage was 18.1 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon.



The action stage is 25.0 feet. The flood stage is 30.0 feet.



If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.