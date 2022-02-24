Flood Advisory issued for the Cumberland River at Clarksville

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the Cumberland River at Clarksville affecting Montgomery County.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

At 4:00am CT Thursday, the stage was 42.5 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6 feet early Saturday morning.

At 45.0 feet, water approaches commercial and industrial properties on South Riverside Drive near TN-48, North Riverside Drive near Providence Boulevard East, Quarry Road, Kraft Street near College Street, and Zinc Plant Road.



Water also continues to inundate agricultural areas and parks along the river, and adjacent tributaries including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.



The action stage is 40.0 feet. The flood stage is 46.0 feet.



If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

Areas Affected

For the Cumberland River including Celina, Penitentiary Branch, Carthage, Hunters Point, Edenwold, Hermitage, Pennington Bend, Omohundro Water Plant, Nashville, Bordeaux, Briley Parkway at Cockrill Bend, Ashland City, Clarksville, Dover.

For these locations, elevated river levels are forecasted.