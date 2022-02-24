32.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 24, 2022
News

Light icing possible on elevated surfaces until noon in Clarksville-Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
Freezing Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports light icing this morning on elevated surfaces in Clarksville-Montgomery County and a portion of Middle Tennessee.

Cities affected include Dover, Clarksville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, and Dickson.

A mix of rain and freezing rain this morning has led to light icing on trees, cars, and other elevated surfaces across parts of northwest Middle Tennessee.

Additional minor icing is possible the next few hours on elevated surfaces before temperatures gradually warm throughout the early afternoon.
 
Roads and travel are not expected to be impacted as ground temperatures are well above freezing.
 
However, drivers should still use caution due to wet roads and ponding of water.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, and Dickson County.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
