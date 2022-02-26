APSU Men’s Basketball takes down Eastern Illinois on the road, 64-52

Charleston, IL – To conclude the regular season the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 64-52 victory at Eastern Illinois Saturday to clinch the No.6 seed in next week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

It was a balanced attack from the Govs who had five score in double figures for the first time since December 5th against Milligan.

APSU had three players score 13 points with freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leading the way, notching 13 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Hutchins-Everett was 5-of-8 from the field with four of his 10 rebounds coming on the offensive glass.



Junior Cameron Copeland registered 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field while shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the three-point line. Copeland was a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe to go along with seven rebounds, one block, and one steal. It’s the 12th double-digit performance of the season for Copeland and 35th of his career.



Playing his final regular-season game as a Gov, redshirt senior Tariq Silver had 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field with three from long distance. Silver also had four rebounds with three assists and one steal in 30 minutes of action. Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell continued his stellar play with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. Stone-Carrawell made the most of his opportunities at the free-throw line, going a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.

Rounding out the double-digit scoring for the Govs was junior Alec Woodard with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field. Woodard knocked down two from long distance while going a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

As a team, the Govs shot 42 percent from the field and was 9-of-28 from behind the three-point line against the Panthers. Austin Peay outrebounded Eastern Illinois, 32-26, and held a 10-5 advantage on the offensive glass. The Govs forced EIU to commit 15 turnovers, scoring 14 points off of Panther mistakes.

Austin Peay State University ends the regular season with an overall record of 12-16 and 8-10 in OVC play. The Govs clinched the No.6 seed in the OVC Tournament and will square off with Tennessee Tech Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00pm.

How It Happened

First Half

Austin Peay State University with back-to-back three-pointers to earn a 6-0 lead at the 18:32 mark.

Copeland knocked down the first three followed by Silver on the next possession

APSU makes its first four field goals to gain a 10-2 lead at the 17:30 mark.

EIU starts 1-of-6 from the field as APSU earns a double-digit lead with 15:48 left in the first half.

The Panthers scoreless from the field for over three minutes

Austin Peay State University goes scoreless for over three minutes before Woodard knocks down a corner three to widen the APSU lead to 16-5 with 12:30 remaining.

Woodard with back-to-back threes to give the Govs a 19-7 advantage with 11:32 left in the first half.

Eastern Illinois embarks on a 5-0 run to trim the APSU lead down to 19-12 at the halfway mark of the first half.

APSU goes scoreless from the field for over 2:30 during the Panther run

Hutchins-Everett responds with six of the next nine points to extend the Govs lead to 16 with seven minutes remaining.

EIU scoreless from the field for over three minutes as Austin Peay State University registers back-to-back EIU turnovers.

Austin Peay State University widens its leads to 28-12 with six minutes left

The Panthers make three of their next four field goals as APSU leads 36-21 with 3:50 to play in the first half.

Stone-Carrawell with four straight points and the Govs hold a 38-23 lead with 2:30 remaining.



EIU stays hot from the field making six of its next seven field goals as the APSU Govs lead by 11 at the two-minute mark of the first half.



The Panthers end the half making seven of their last eight field goals to trim the APSU lead down to 10.



Halftime: Austin Peay 40, Eastern Illinois 30

Second Half

EIU with a lay-up and the Panthers are within single digits early in the second half.

Austin Peay State University starts the second half 0-for-5 from the field.

Silver scores five straight points, highlighted by a corner three at the 16-minute mark to propel its lead back to 45-32 with 15:15 remaining.

Eastern Illinois goes scoreless from the field for over 2:30 as APSU extends lead to 48-35 with 12:08 left.

The Panthers with four straight free throws to trim the APSU lead down to 11 with 11:37 left.

APSU scoreless for over three minutes as EIU embarks on a 5-0 run and the Govs hold a 48-39 lead at the halfway point of the second half.

After going scoreless for nearly two minutes, EIU knocks down a corner three-pointer to highlight a 5-0 run and to cut the Govs lead down to 53-47 with 4:54 left.

Silver with a clutch three-pointer with 1:48 remaining to propel the Govs back to a double-digit lead

Final Score: Austin Peay 64, Eastern Illinois 52

APSU Notables

Austin Peay State University clinched the No. 6 seed in the OVC Tournament and will play No.7 seed Tennessee Tech Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00pm.

With the win, Austin Peay State University swept Eastern Illinois in the regular season for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

Saturday’s win was the first time since 2016-17 the Govs have won their regular-season finale.

The APSU Govs had just five turnovers in the first half, the second least in a half this season.

Austin Peay State University had five players score in double figures for the first time since December 5th vs. Milligan.

Hutchins-Everett with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field Hutchins-Everett scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half. It’s the second straight game in double figures for Hutchins-Everett and the 21st game this season.

Hutchins-Everett notched his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Copeland with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. It’s Copeland’s 12th double-digit game of the season and 35th of his career.

Silver with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field with three from long distance. It’s Silver’s 15th game in double figures this season and 38th of his career.



Stone-Carrawell registered 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, going a perfect .5-of-5 from the free-throw line It’s his 16th double-digit game of the season and fourth straight.



Woodard earned 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with two three-pointers. It is Woodard’s third double-digit scoring performance this season and 13th of his career.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

With the conclusion of the regular season, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team turns their attention towards the OVC Tournament, March 2nd-5th in Evansville. APSU will play its first-round game Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00pm against Tennessee Tech.

Box Score

Austin Peay 64, Eastern Illinois 52