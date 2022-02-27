APSU Baseball holds off Bowling Green for 7-6 Victory

Clarksville, TN – Third baseman Michael Robinson drove in two runs, including the game-winner courtesy of an eighth-inning walk, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team held off Bowling Green, 7-6, Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

With the victory, Austin Peay State University swept the three-game series from Bowling Green. It was the Govs’ first series sweep since 2019 and its second-straight series victory to open 2022.

Austin Peay (5-2) jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the opening three innings. Robinson singled and scored on shortstop John Bolton’s two-run single in a two-run second. One inning later, Robinson and catcher Jack Alexander hit back-to-back doubles to drive in two more runs for the 5-3 lead.



The APSU Govs would get a key run in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Bowling Green issued three walks to load the bases. First baseman John McDonald drove in a run with a hard infield single, extending the lead to 6-3.



Bowling Green (2-4) began its comeback in the eighth against the Govs’ bullpen. Center fielder Jack Krause led off the frame with a solo home run. Right fielder Jared Johnson followed with a walk and scored on designated hitter Kyle Gurney’s bases-loaded walk later in the inning, slashing the Austin Peay State University lead to one run, 6-5.



But the Bowling Green bullpen returned the favor in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with a hit batsman, intentional walk, and a walk. A second-straight walk issued to Robinson pushed in a run to extend the lead back to two runs, 7-5.

Gurney again did damage in the ninth, hitting a one-out solo home run to get the Falcons back within a run. Govs reliever Nick Wellman struck out the next two batters to close the game for his season’s first save.

Austin Peay State University starter Luke Brown (1-0) outlasted his rough start and went five innings for the win. He allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Robinson paced the APSU offense with his 2-for-4 with two RBI effort, including a double and a walk. Alexander added a 2-for-3 outing with an RBI, double, and two walks. Designated hitter Ty DeLancey and shortstop John Bolton had two hits each.

Bowling Green starter Peyton Wilson (0-1) allowed six runs in 3.2 innings, allowing eight hits and four walks. Krause led the BGSU offense with a 2-for-5, two-RBI performance.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues a busy stretch of baseball when it hosts Bellarmine in a 3:00pm Tuesday game at The Hand.

Box Score

Bowling Green 6, Austin Peay 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Boling Green 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 6 9 0 Austin Peay 1 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 X 7 11 1

W: BROWN, Luke (1-0) L: WILSON, Peyton (0-1) S: WELLMAN, Nick (1)