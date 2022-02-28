Austin Peay State University Baseball plays Bellarmine at Raymond C. Hand Field, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – A preview of a future ASUN Conference matchup when the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hosts Bellarmine for a Tuesday game on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. The first pitch is at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay State University posted its first series sweep since 2019 last weekend when it downed Bowling Green in a three-game series.

The APSU Govs pitching bounced back in a big way against the Falcons, posting a 1.67 ERA and holding batters to a .180 average. APSU pitchers also threw 17 consecutive innings, including a shutout in Game 2 of the set. The offense supplied plenty of support, scoring 24 runs with a .347 batting average and 11 doubles over the weekend.



Bellarmine, under former APSU assistant coach Larry Owens (1999-00), faced Southeast Missouri over the weekend. The Knights handed the Redhawks everything they had in Game 1 before falling in 11 innings and ultimately suffering a series sweep in Cape Girardeau. It is the second weekend in a row Bellarmine has put a scare into a Friday opponent after nearly stunning nationally-ranked Virginia in a 1-0 loss during the opening weekend.

New To The Hand

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department made two major changes to improve the fan experience this spring at Raymond C. Hand Park. First, new netting was installed that extends from dugout to dugout and is 30 feet high to protect the seating area and hillsides behind both dugouts. Fans are reminded foul balls may still enter the seating area but the new netting should provide a safer experience.

In addition, new chairback seating was installed behind home plate. The new reserved seating area provides additional seating space for fans along with cup holders for their ice-cold Coca-Cola products.

On The Mound

RHP Jacob Weaver vs. RHP Drew Buhr

Weaver will make his second-straight midweek start with Tuesday’s meeting against Bellarmine. In his debut as a starter, he allowed five runs over 3.2 innings at Southern Illinois. He struck out three batters and was only hurt by a pair of home runs allowed in the five hits he surrendered.

Through The Lineup

Catcher Jack Alexander has been the Govs starting catcher in all seven games this season and has caught 58 of the Govs 62 innings this season. He led APSU with a .556 batting average (5-for-9) and was one of four players with four RBI during the BGSU series.

First baseman John McDonald’s reached-safely streak stands at 28 games after going 4-for-13 against Bowling Green. He has a hit and RBI in six of the Govs seven games this season and is one of four regulars with a .300-or-better batting average (.321).

Second baseman Jonah Beamon notched his second multi-hit game of the season in the Bowling Green series opener, going 2-for-5 with a RBI. He finished the weekend with three hits and a walk.

Shortstop John Bolton leads the Govs with a .429 batting average after the opening two weekends and is second among Govs regulars in slugging percentage with a .619 mark thanks to four doubles.

A NJCAA National All-Tournament Team selection in 2019, third baseman Michael Robinson has four multi-hit games in his first seven starts and is second among APSU regulars with a .400 batting average and leads the way with 10 base hits.

Center fielder Skyler Luna got a day off in the Bowling Green series finale. He opened the series with a 2-for-4, two run scored effort that was his second multi-hit outing of the 2022 campaign.

Gino Avros had a hit in all three games of the BGSU series, finished with two doubles and scored five times, including three times in the series finale where he batted in the leadoff spot. His nine runs scored in 2022 leads the Govs.

With injuries to both Guthrie and Foreman, Jeremy Wagner has been APSU’s starting left fielder in three of the last four games. He enjoyed a breakout 3-for-4, four RBI performance in Game 2 of the BGSU series.

Left fielder Knaje Guthrie worked a 10-pitch walk to walk-off the Eagles in the Boston College series finale, capping his first start that saw him go 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Left fielder TJ Foreman started the season’s first two games and scored in all three games of the Boston College series, including the game-winning run in the series finale.

Ty DeLancey has laid claim to the designated hitter spot with an impressive weekend against Bowling Green that saw him post a .500 batting average (5-for-10) with a home run and four walks (.643 on-base percentage).

Nathan Barksdale made his first start as a Governor in the BGSU series finale, getting the nod in center field for Luna.



The Govs pinch hitters are 3-for-11 with 4 walks and 2 HBPs – a .273 batting average and .529 on-base percentage. Matt Joslin leads the team with six pinch-hit opportunities in 2022 and is 1-for-2 with three walks and an HBP (.833 on-base percentage).

