Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Elijah Hutchins-Everett receive OVC Weekly Honors

Clarksville, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference announced its weekly award winners Monday with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball duo of redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell and freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett earning weekly honors.

Stone-Carrawell was named OVC co-Newcomer of the Week while Hutchins-Everett was named OVC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. The duo helped the Govs go 2-0 last week with a pair of road victories at SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois.

Stone-Carrawell led the APSU Govs last week at 17.5 points per game while shooting a staggering 61.1 percent from the field. The Concord, NC, native did most of his damage at the free-throw line, shooting 90.9 percent from the charity stripe. In a 68-64 overtime victory over SIUE Thursday, Stone-Carrawell led the Govs with a career-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. The redshirt freshman guard also tallied three rebounds to go along with a career-high six assists.



In the regular-season finale against Eastern Illinois, Stone-Carrawell once again led the Govs in scoring with 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. Stone-Carrawell also amassed a perfect 5-for-5 performance from the free-throw line en route to his fourth straight double-digit scoring performance.



For the fifth time this season, Hutchins-Everett earns OVC Freshman of the Week honors after averaging a double-double at 11.5 points and 10.0 rebounds last week. The freshman center posted back-to-back double-double as the Govs secured the No.6 seed in the OVC Tournament with two wins over SIUE and Eastern Illinois.

Against SIUE, Hutchins-Everett scored 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. In the overtime victory, Hutchins-Everett amassed two assists and two steals while having four offensive rebounds. Sunday at Eastern Illinois, Hutchins-Everett led the Govs with 13 points and 10 rebounds on a stellar 5-of-8 shooting from the field. The Orange, NJ, native once again had four offensive rebounds to go along with one assist and two blocks.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.