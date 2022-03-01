APSU Basketball’s Karle Pace, Yamia Johnson selected First Team All-OVC

Brentwood, TN – Graduate student Karle Pace and senior Yamia Johnson, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team, were both named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference for the second time in their careers, the league announced Tuesday.

Pace, who earned a First Team All-OVC nod during the 2019-20 season at Eastern Illinois, averaged 14.7 points and 2.6 assists per game, which ranks fifth and 14th in the OVC, respectively. Pace is also hitting 2.0 three-pointers per game, which ranks third in the OVC, and is shooting 41.1 percent from three-point range, which ranks fifth in the conference and 30th in the NCAA.

During conference play, Pace led the Governors and ranked sixth in the OVC in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game. She led the league in three-pointers made per game during conference action, averaging 2.2 threes per contest.

A two-time OVC Player of the Week, Pace scored a season-high 25 points in Austin Peay’s 70-68 win over Belmont, January 27th, in the Dunn Center. The Clarksville native also scored 23 points in a double-overtime win against Murray State, she was 5-for-5 from three-point range – which is tied for the best single-game three-point percentage in the OVC this season – and hit a game-winning floater with 1.2 seconds left in overtime.

Johnson picked up her second-straight first-team honors after being named First Team All-OVC at Jacksonville State last season. Johnson led the Governors and ranked fourth in the OVC in scoring this season, averaging 14.9 points per game. She also shot 81.1 percent from the free-throw line this season, which ranks sixth in the OVC, and shot 43.2 percent from three-point range, which ranks third in the league.

In OVC play, the Lexington, South Carolina native averaged 14.1 points per game, which ranked seventh in the league. Johnson also posted a pair of double-doubles this season, with a 15-point, 10-rebounds performance at Belmont, January 13th, and a 17-point, 11-rebound outing at Morehead State.

Johnson, a two-time OVC Player of the Week, scored a season-high 26 points in both of Austin Peay’s games against Eastern Illinois. Johnson started the season by scoring in double-figures in 16-straight games, making her the first Governor to post a streak that long since Tearra Banks recorded double-digit points in 23-straight games from November 27th, 2016 to February 18th, 2017.

In the January 27th win against Belmont, Pace and Johnson scored 25 and 22 points, respectively, and became the first Austin Peay State University duo to score 20-plus points in the same game since Maggie Knowles scored 22 points and Brianah Ferby scored 20 points against Eastern Kentucky (1/2/21). Johnson and Pace also rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in the OVC in scoring this season and are the only teammates that both rank in the top six in the league this season.



Pace and Johnson are the 22nd and 23rd First Team All-OVC selections in program history and are the first since Keisha Gregory during the 2018-19 season. APSU has not had more than one First Team, Second Team, or All-Newcomer selection in the same season since the 2009-10 season, when Ashley Herring was a first-team selection and Nicole Jamen was a second-team selection.



Pace and Johnson are the first Austin Peay State University duo to receive First Team All-OVC honors in the same season since Gerlonda Hardin and Ashley Haynes in 2003-04.

Pace, Johnson, and the rest of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will be back in action when it plays a 1:00pm, Thursday, game in the quarterfinals of the OVC Tournament against either No. 5 Eastern Illinois or No. 8 Tennessee State. The No. 4-seeded Governors earned a first-round bye in their eighth-straight trip to the postseason.

For news and updates on everything APSU women’s basketball throughout the entire OVC Tournament, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

First Team All-OVC

Madison Bartley, So., F, Belmont

Yamia Johnson, Sr., G, Austin Peay

Anna Jones, Sr., F, Tennessee Tech

Tuti Jones, So., G, Belmont

Gabby Nikitinaite, Sr., G, SIUE

Karle Pace, Gr., G, Austin Peay

Macey Turley, Sr., G, Murray State

Lariah Washington, Jr., G, Eastern Illinois

Destinee Wells, So., G, Belmont

Katelyn Young, So., F, Murray State

Second Team All-OVC

Alexis Burpo, Sr., G, MUR

Jada Claude, So., F, MOR

Mackenzie Coleman, Sr., P, TTU

Hannah McKay, So., F, MUR

Paige Pipkin, Jr., G, UTM

OVC All-Newcomer Team

Gia Adams, Fr., G, TSU

Jada Claude, So., F, MOR

Shae Littleford, Fr., G, UTM

Gabby Nikitinaite, Sr., G, SIUE

Anna Walker, So., F, TTU

OVC Player of the Year: Katelyn Young, Murray State

OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Tuti Jones, Belmont

OVC Freshman of the Year: Gia Adams, Tennessee State

OVC Coach of the Year: Bart Brooks, Belmont