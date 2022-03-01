APSU Men’s Basketball takes on Tennessee Tech in OVC Tournament play, Wednesday

#6 Austin Peay (12-16 | 8-10 OVC) vs. #7 Tennessee Tech (10-20 | 7-10 OVC)

Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 | 9:00pm CT

Evansville, IN | Ford Center

Clarksville, TN – Opening up play at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament the sixth-seeded Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team squares off with seventh-seeded Tennessee Tech Wednesday, March 2nd at 9:00pm inside the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

Series History

Series Record vs. Tennessee Tech: Austin Peay trails 73-76

Last Meeting: Feb. 19th, 2022 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 69, Tennessee Tech 73

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Connor Onion – PBP, Marcus Wilson – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters the OVC Tournament on a two-game winning streak and finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-16 and 8-10 in conference play.

The APSU Govs are coming off back-to-back wins on the road at SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois. At the OVC Tournament, the Govs have won at least one game in four of their last five appearances.

APSU In The OVC Tourney

The Govs are 45-36 all-time in 41 OVC Tournament appearances with five tournament titles. Austin PeayState University looks to capture its first OVC Tournament title since 2016.

Austin Peay Against Tennessee Tech: Tournament Edition

It will be the 15th meeting between Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech in the OVC Tournament. The APSU Govs are 9-5 against the Golden Eagles in the conference tournament, defeating TTU in its last meeting back in 2016, 92-72.

Third Time’s A Charm

Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech split their regular-season meetings with each team winning on the road. APSU defeated the Golden Eagles, 58-55 in Cookeville before falling to TTU in Clarksville, 69-73.

Hutchins-Everett Names OVC Freshman Of The Year

Freshman center Elijah Hutchins-Everett earned OVC Freshman of the Year honors along with being named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team and Second Team All-OVC. Hutchins-Everett becomes the seventh player in school history to be named OVC Freshman of the Year as the APSU Govs have claimed the honors in three of the last five seasons.

The Orange, NJ, native leads Austin Peay State University in scoring at 12.5 points per game and rebounding at 6.8 rebounds per game.

James Leads The APSU In OVC Play

First-year head coach Nate James won eight games in the OVC in his first season at the helm of Austin Peay. The eight OVC wins are tied for the third-most by a coach in his first year in school history.

Sweet 16

Austin Peay State University is one of 16 teams in the NCAA to have clinched at least 10 wins while having nine or more newcomers on the roster.

Stone-Carrawell Shooting Lights Out

Over the last four games, redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

During the four-game stretch, Stone-Carrawell is shooting 50 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from distance, and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Looking Ahead

With a win, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will advance to the OVC Tournament Semifinals to square off with No.3 seed Morehead State, Thursday, March 3rd. Tip-off is set for 9:00pm inside the Ford Center.