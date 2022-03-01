71 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Clarksville Police Department asks Community for Input about Policing Efforts

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) launched an online survey today to seek input about the perceptions of our community as they pertain to public safety and the police services provided by the department.

“The Clarksville Police Department is committed to excellence in law enforcement and is dedicated to the people of our community,” Public Information Officer Scott Beaubien said.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to engage with the community and measure our success, our department created a survey to obtain valuable community feedback on what they believe we are doing well and where we can improve,” stated Beaubien.
 
Every two years, the Clarksville Police Department conducts a survey to gauge our community members’ public opinions and perceptions on police-community relations. The surveys are used as a platform for organizational learning, asking specific questions about the quality of policing in the community.

The survey assesses four key components:

  • Community involvement
  • Safety
  • Performance
  • Contact and satisfaction

City residents are encouraged to take part in the survey by March 31st. The survey is designed to take less than two minutes to complete and is entirely confidential. Your participation will help the Clarksville Police Department improve its services, processes, and reputation.

“Your input is very important to us, and we thank all respondents in advance for taking the time to share their perspectives,” Scott said.

To take the survey, please visit https://bit.ly/3Mhs3ar

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
