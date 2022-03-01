Hiring Our Heroes to host career summit at Fort Campbell March 3rd

Fort Campbell, KY – Hiring Our Heroes will host a career summit 8:00am-4:00pm Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at the Passenger Processing Center, 7162 Hedgerow Road.

More than 60 employers will be onsite during the career summit representing more than 70,000 job openings locally, nationally, and internationally.

The career summit has two parts; participants are encouraged to attend both. The morning will include panel discussions, training sessions and workshops, followed by a hiring fair beginning at 1:00pm.

“It’s more than just your typical job fair in the sense that the morning starts with training and educational sessions where the participants can hear directly from employers about their industries and organizations,” said Anne Fugate, Transition Services manager, Directorate of Human Resources/Transition Assistance Program and Spouse Employment Center. Participants also will learn about how to conduct a successful job search, write a good resume, interview skills, how to use LinkedIn to network, and about apprenticeship opportunities that are available through career skills programs or other avenues.



Although registration is not required, it is encouraged as there are helpful online tools provided to those who register. To register, visit the Hiring Our Heroes website at www.hiringourheroes.org



Click on “Career Services” in the menu bar and select “Hiring Events.” Click on the “Register for a Hiring Event” button, and type Fort Campbell into the search field. Select “Fort Campbell Career Summit” from the listings and follow the prompts to register.

Sirena Clark, Fort Campbell Courier reporter, contributed to this press release.