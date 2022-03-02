Austin Peay State University marks first anniversary under President Mike Licari

Clarksville, TN – On March 1st, 2021, Dr. Mike Licari officially arrived on campus as the 11th president of Austin Peay State University. In the 12 months that followed, the University has continued to make national headlines through ground-breaking teacher education programs and historic donations.

Here are just a few other highlights from Licari’s first year as president.

New health professions building and new military institute coming to APSU

In April 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly approved funding for both projects as part of the state’s 2021-2022 annual budget. The new Health Professions Building paves the way for the University to consolidate its growing healthcare-related programs under one roof. The building is projected to open before the fall 2024 semester.

The APSU Institute for National Security and Military Studies will be the first in the state of Tennessee. The Institute will oversee three areas of focus: educational programs (both credit and noncredit), military outreach activities and interdisciplinary research on national security, intelligence and military life.

APSU hosts Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery Virtual Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting

Austin Peay State University hosted the Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery Virtual Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on April 23rd. The Stone, Rudolph & Henry Govs Gallery is located in the second-floor lobby of the Kimbrough Building. Stone Rudolph & Henry, PLC made a generous gift to the APSU College of Business as part of a partnership to promote future student success by providing the resources faculty and staff need to continue their high-quality instruction.

APSU continues strong relationship with Japan

On April 27th, Consul-General Kayoko Fukushima visited campus. Fukushima met with APSU President Mike Licari and with students from Austin Peay State University’s Asian Studies Program.

Sarah Dugger makes history as APSU’s first doctoral graduate

When Dr. Sarah Dugger graduated on Friday, May 7th, in the APSU Dunn Center, she made history by becoming the first person to earn a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership degree at the University. In 2018, Dugger, along with 19 other educators and working professionals, enrolled in the Eriksson College of Education, forming the doctoral degree’s inaugural cohort.

APSU unveils Aviation Science Facility during ribbon-cutting ceremony

In 2019, Austin Peay State University launched its Bachelor in Science in Aviation Science with a concentration in rotor wing, making it the state’s first and only helicopter flight school that awards bachelor’s degrees. In July, APSU’s College of STEM unveiled the program’s new facility during a ceremony at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Airport.

APSU hosts celebration after raising over $65 million during the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign

Austin Peay State University hosted a day of events to celebrate the completion of the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign on Friday, June 11th. During the events, organizers recognized donors and friends and announced the campaign’s official giving total – $65,874,366.45. T

he “What If” Comprehensive Campaign for Austin Peay began in 2015, and was initially projected to conclude in 2025. Following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the end date was moved up to December 31st, 2021. The campaign was publicly launched on November 19th, 2020. Austin Peay officially surpassed the campaign goal amount in April 2021.

Govs set to join ASUN beginning in 2022

In September 2021, in a move ratified by the APSU Board of Trustees, the University announced an official move to the ASUN Conference beginning with the 2022-23 athletics season, with the conference quickly accepting the Governors as its full 13th member.

The Governors are moving to the ASUN after being members of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1962, during which time Austin Peay State University, won 69 league titles—including 21 since 2010. All 17 of Austin Peay State University’s intercollegiate athletic programs will move to the ASUN and upon joining the league will be immediately eligible for conference awards, postseason play, and NCAA Tournament automatic berths.

APSU hosts the Ann R. Ross Bookstore and APSU Wall Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies

Austin Peay State University hosted the Ann R. Ross Bookstore and APSU Wall Mural Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies on Friday, October 1st. The mural is painted on the wall in the parking lot between the APSU Bookstore and the Jenkins Building.

The content of the mural illustrates various characteristics of the APSU campus. It has four different areas for interactive photos and was completed by local artist Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun with assistance from Karley Davis, an APSU student majoring in studio art. The University officially opened the new, 13,000-square-foot location of the APSU Bookstore in June 2020, providing more space for merchandise and greater community access.

APSU hosts the William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center Ceremony and Ribbon-Cutting

Austin Peay State University hosted the William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center Ceremony and Ribbon-Cutting on Nov. 10. The celebration took place at the center, which is located at 426 College Street in Clarksville. The center is named after the late parents of APSU alumna Wilma Newton (’73), who made the generous donation to renovate the facility in 2019.

The center provides seamless support to military-related students as they apply for admission, access financial aid, select their programs of study, register for their courses, progress toward graduation and secure employment after graduation.

Board of Trustees approves new APSU mission, vision and values during winter meeting

On Friday, December 3rd, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt the University’s new mission, vision and values statements. The vote came after months of work by Austin Peay’s strategic planning committee, which sought student, employee and community input as part of the process.

This spring, the committee – chaired by Dannelle Whiteside, vice president for legal affairs and organizational strategy, and Dr. Emily Lean, professor of business, with assistance from research analyst Dr. Kathrine Bailey – will work at aligning the University’s strategic plan with the revised mission and vision. The updated strategic plan will be presented for the board’s approval during the summer meeting in June 2022.