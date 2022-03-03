APSU Women’s Tennis heads to Western Kentucky, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team concludes its three-match Kentucky road trip against Western Kentucky in a Friday match that begins at 7:00pm at the WKU Tennis Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Governors (0-5) kicked off their trip to the Bluegrass State, February 19th-20th, against Louisville and Kentucky, respectively. While the APSU Govs dropped both matches against the Power 5 opponents, the team saw strong play from a pair of players.

Senior Martina Paladini-Jennings defeated Louisville’s Sasha Gorchanyuk in straight sets, while freshman Denise Torrealba downed Kentucky’s Fiona Arrese–a 2021 All-American and First Team All-SEC selection last spring–in three sets.



Austin Peay State University faces a familiar foe in its match against Western Kentucky. The Govs and Hilltoppers have faced one another in seven of the last eight seasons and 41 times since 1981. WKU leads the all-time series 29-11; however, APSU has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 18-3.



At 8-3, Western Kentucky is fourth in the Conference USA standings following an 11th-place finish in the conference last season.

The Hilltoppers return four players from their 2021 campaign, including one of its top singles players in Laura Bernardos, who is 7-2 across WKU’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions.

Western Kentucky also has seen strong singles play from freshman Rachel Hermanova, whose 9-2 record across the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 singles positions leads the team.

Paola Cortez and Cora-Lynn Von Dungern lead the Hilltoppers’ doubles lineups. The tandem is 7-1 on the No. 1 doubles court this season.

About the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

2022 Record: 8-3 (0-0 C-USA)

2021 Record: 7-14 (1-4 C-USA)

2021 Season Result: After entering the Conference USA Tournament as the No. 11 seed, Western Kentucky saw its 2021 campaign end in the first round of the tournament against No. 6 Marshall. The Hilltoppers were swept 4-0 by the Thundering Herd and finished their season at 7-14.

Returners/Newcomers: 4/5

All-Time Series (Since 1981): 29-11 WKU

Last Meeting: The Governors won their third-straight match of the season in a 6-1 victory against Western Kentucky, March 19th, 2021, in Austin Peay’s non-conference finale of the 2021 campaign. The win was the Govs’ third straight against their former OVC rival.

After dropping the first doubles match, the APSU Govs came back to take the day’s first point with victories on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts. In singles, APSU won five of six matches to claim their fifth win of the season.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



Following their match against Western Kentucky, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team wraps up its extended road trip against West Florida, March 8th, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.