Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold Change of Responsibility Ceremony March 4th

Fort Campbell, KY – Command Sgt. Maj. Marlon E. Faulds is scheduled to assume duties as U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major from Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Santiago during a change of responsibility ceremony on March 4th.

Santiago, who will retire from active duty after 27 years in the Army, always emphasized safe, quality care for patients, and safety, training and readiness for Soldiers.

“To all our team, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you all for your unconditional support and the excellent work that you do, day in and day out, providing the best care and service to our community while improving the readiness of our Soldiers,” said Santiago. “Together, we have accomplished so much in the past 32 months.”



During his assignment, the team provided quality health care to more than 108,000 eligible beneficiaries assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and surrounding areas.



In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the team in establishing a future operations cell to plan and implement Force health protection measures to safeguard patients and staff in the midst of a novel coronavirus.

“Our COVID-19 response, executing the requirements to test, trace, treat and eventually vaccinate patients, was the best in the Army,” said Santiago. Army leaders from the Secretary of the Army down visited Fort Campbell to see BACH’s established COVID-19 protocols, which served as a model for other military treatment facilities in the Army.

In addition to healthcare delivery BACH Soldiers achieved a number of significant readiness achievements during Santiago’s tenure, including recognition in 2021 by U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, as the number one unit for readiness and training in the MEDCOM.

BACH Soldiers were top in executing rigorous, realistic readiness training in support of the required Individual Critical Task Lists, the Army Combat Fitness Test, Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, and Leader Professional Development.

He leaves BACH postured to be an indispensable health and training readiness platform for Army Medicine and the Defense Health Agency.

“It was my honor to be your command sergeant major for the past two and a half years. You all have contributed in some shape or form in my development as a leader and as a person. I will miss all the good times we had together.” said Santiago. “Command Sgt. Maj. Faulds brings a lot of experience and I’m fully confident he is ready to continue the well-known tradition of excellence that Blanchfield Army Community Hospital upholds.”

A native of the Philippines, Faulds most recently served as the 627th Hospital Center Command Sergeant Major at Fort Carson, Colorado. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with a concentration in Healthcare Administration.

The change of responsibility begins on post at 10:00am at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The ceremony will be live streamed via the hospital’s YouTube Channel at https://youtube.com/c/bachpao.