Tennessee National Guard reports John Bowlin to be promoted to Brigadier General

Nashville, TN – Col. John “Brad” Bowlin, a native of Bristol, will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony held at the Mt. Carmel National Guard Armory on March 6th at 1:00pm. Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, will preside over the promotion ceremony.

“I cannot think of a better officer for this promotion than Brad,” Holmes said. “His numerous deployments, key assignments, and leadership ability have prepared him well for this new level of responsibility and I know he will excel at it.”

On October 21st, 2021, Bowlin was appointed as the Assistant Division Commander – Operations, for the Texas National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division. As the first Tennessee National Guardsman to hold this position, he is now responsible for the training and operations of the 36th Infantry Division and its eight subordinate brigades from Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee.



Over his career, Bowlin served in multiple command and staff positions to include Armor Platoon Leader, Scout Platoon Leader, Cavalry Troop Commander, Reconnaissance Squadron Operations Officer, Squadron Executive Officer, Regimental Chief of Operations, Regimental Executive Officer, and Commander of Knoxville’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He deployed twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and also served in Germany, Korea, Bulgaria, and Central Africa.



Bowlin is from Bristol and currently living in Dandridge.