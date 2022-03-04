Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce March 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Furniture Connection are proud to host the 13th annual Home Show at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, at 1188 Cumberland Drive from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday, March 12th and 12 noon until 5:00pm on Sunday, March 13th.

While it may feel like winter has just begun, it is time to start thinking about spring home improvement projects! Vendors throughout the industry will be on hand to showcase new kitchen and bath designs, new home décor and show you what is new and fashionable for your home. General admission is $5.00, free for children 12-and-under and active duty military with valid I.D. For more information contact Sierra Allison at sierra@clarksville.tn.us.



Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, March 17th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at SERVPRO of Montgomery County, 1880 Ashland City Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members -make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at sierra@clarksville.tn.us



On Thursday, March 24th, from 8:00am-9:00am, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Power Breakfast at Old Glory Distilling Company, 451 Alfred Thun Road. The event will feature Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators, who will share the history of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are $40.00 for non-members and $35.00 for members.

Register online at www.clarksvillechamber.com or send your RSVP and credit card payment to sierra@clarksville.tn.us