Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Parham Drive water outage, road closure planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, March 8th, at 8:00pm on Parham Drive and on a section of Kraft Street from Rockwood Heights to Ladd Drive for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Parham Drive will be closed from Farris Drive to Kraft Street. Motorists will be detoured to Farris Drive and Kraft Street to avoid the work zone.



The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 2:00am on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com