Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 4th, 2022

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work constructing bicycles and pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3 on SR 12.

Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm and 6:00pm–6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor will utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

Work consisting of grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving will take place on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19.

Daily, 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.



Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.



SR 76 and SR 112

There will be work consistent with intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of Retaining walls on SR 76 and SR 112.



Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be grading operations, Lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, there will be continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-40: Emergency In place paving

Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs. (mm 191.8 – 201)

I-24

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes mm46.5 – 47. Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be nighttime partial ramp lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes, mm 48 – 48.5. Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for traffic shift and construction activities.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51 – 53. On Friday, March 4th through Monday, March 7th (continuous) there will be multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split to replace damaged concrete.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30). Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.



The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A). Daily, 9:00am–3:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction. (mm 74)

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2), mm 53- mm80.

Nightly, from 8:00.5:00am, there will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Look Ahead: Thursday, March 10th from 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be night lane closures and rolling roadblocks to remove the existing overhead sign at MM 59.

Robertson County

I-65: Emergency In place paving

Daily from 8:00am until 10:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both north and southbound lanes for milling and paving activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (mm 104 – 111).

I-24

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes mm 19 – 20.

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures for extruded panel sigh installation.

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am there will be milling and paving operations in both North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. 1 ramp will be closed at a time. Ramp to be operational again the following morning.

