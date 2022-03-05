Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes Sea Palms Invitational

St. Simon Island, GA – In its first tournament of the spring season the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team concluded play at the Sea Palms Invitational in St. Simon Island, GA Saturday.

The Govs had two finish in the top 50 out of 104 golfers while the team finished 17th at 62-over 914. Leading the way was senior Chase Korte who finished tied for 14th at six-over 219.

Korte moved up nine spots during the final round of competition, shooting even-par 71 with four birdies. The Metropolis, IL, native recorded back-to-back three-over 74 rounds before the final round of 71.



Behind Korte was senior Adam Van Raden who shot 12-over 225 to finish tied for 44th. Van Raden had a consistent first two rounds of the Sea Palms Invitational, shooting two-over 73’s before shooting a five-over 79 in the final round.



Rounding out the scoring for the Govs was senior Micah Knisley at 22-over followed by junior Morgan Robinson at 25-over and redshirt senior Jay Fox at 34-over. Over the past two days, the Govs tallied 151 par’s and 24 birdies while having an average score of 5.15 on par fives. Korte ranked 11th amongst all golfers in total pars and shot 1-under on par fours at the Sea Palms Invitational.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be back in action, March 14th-15th in Lake Worth, FL, for the Southern Invitational, hosted by Loyola University Maryland.