Austin Peay State University Phi Kappa Phi chapter awarded top distinction

Clarksville, TN – The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) was recognized recently with the Circle of Excellence Gold Award – one of the honor society’s highest honors. PKP headquarters in Baton Rouge, LA, formally announced APSU’s achievement on November 21st, 2021.

The Circle of Excellence distinction was introduced in 2018. This year, the program named 74 chapters with recognition including 23 as Platinum, 23 as Gold, and 28 as Silver. The APSU chapter also received this award in 2020-21 and 2018-19.

The Circle of Excellence Chapter Awards program recognizes chapters that are promoting excellence in higher education on the local campus and engaging the community of scholars in service to others each year. The awards utilize data submitted by the chapter to the national office regarding yearly activities and initiation efforts.



By receiving the Chapter of Excellence distinction, APSU’s chapter is being recognized as a thriving organization that meets frequently, holds annual initiations, and applies frequently for Phi Kappa Phi’s select scholarships, grants, and fellowships.

APSU’s chapter will receive several benefits as a result of the award:

A commendation letter from the Society sent to campus administration

Special recognition on PKP’s website

Specially designed logo for use in chapter communications

A $200 award

To learn more about the Circle of Excellence program and see the full list of 2021-2022 chapters, visit www.phikappaphi.org/2022Excellence.