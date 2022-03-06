Austin Peay State University Phi Kappa Phi chapter awarded top distinction

Clarksville, TN – The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) was recognized recently with the Circle of Excellence Gold Award – one of the honor society’s highest honors. PKP headquarters in Baton Rouge, LA, formally announced APSU’s achievement on November 21st, 2021.
The Circle of Excellence distinction was introduced in 2018. This year, the program named 74 chapters with recognition including 23 as Platinum, 23 as Gold, and 28 as Silver. The APSU chapter also received this award in 2020-21 and 2018-19.
By receiving the Chapter of Excellence distinction, APSU’s chapter is being recognized as a thriving organization that meets frequently, holds annual initiations, and applies frequently for Phi Kappa Phi’s select scholarships, grants, and fellowships.
APSU’s chapter will receive several benefits as a result of the award:
- A commendation letter from the Society sent to campus administration
- Special recognition on PKP’s website
- Specially designed logo for use in chapter communications
- A $200 award
To learn more about the Circle of Excellence program and see the full list of 2021-2022 chapters, visit www.phikappaphi.org/2022Excellence.