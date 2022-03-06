Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf starts Spring at Oyster Shuck Match Play

Clarksville, TN – Coming off an impressive fall campaign, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will look to carry that momentum into its spring slate, which kicks off at the Oyster Shuck Match Play, hosted by The Citadel, Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 5,820-yard Charleston Municipal Golf Club in Charleston, South Carolina.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by Appalachian State, Coastal Georgia, North Carolina A&T, Presbyterian, Samford, The Citadel, and Western Carolina at the double-elimination match-play tournament.



The Governors will open the Oyster Shuck Match Play against Presbyterian, with the winner moving on to play the winner of a match between Samford and The Citadel in the semifinals of the tournament. On the other half of the bracket, Western Carolina and Coastal Georgia will play in the first round, with Appalachian State and North Carolina A&T playing in the other opening-round match.



Freshman Erica Scutt will lead the Governors in the No. 1 match against the Blue Hose. During the fall, Scutt was named the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Month in October after posting a pair of second-place finishes and a sixth-place finish in the month. Scutt led the Governors with a 72.6 average and six rounds at or under par in the fall.

Riley Cooper is next up for the Governors after posting a 78.0 average in the fall. The graduate student from Clarksville had six of the 11 rounds she played in the fall count towards the team score. Then it will be redshirt junior Shelby Darnell, who played to a 75.43 average during the fall slate. Darnell has a pair of top-ten finishes this season and has placed in the top 20 in each of her last four events.

Freshman Kaley Campbell is next on the course for head coach Jessica Combs. Campbell shot an average of 75.21 in the fall and had 11 of her 14 rounds count towards the team score, with four rounds at even or under par.

Taylor Dedmen rounds out the lineup for the Govs after playing just five rounds in two tournaments during the fall season. Dedmen led Austin Peay State University with a 14th-place finish at the season-opening Payne Stewart Memorial and then did not take the course until the final match of the fall, when she finished tied for fifth at the Town & Country Invitational.

The 54-hole Oyster Shuck Match Play tees off Monday morning with 36 holes and wraps up on Tuesday with the final 18 holes. For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO).