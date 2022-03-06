Severe Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County overnight, early morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville reports that a few strong storms are possible this evening, and maybe just before dawn for Clarksville-Montgomery County as well across Northwest Tennessee.

The bigger risk of severe storms will be after sunrise Monday.

Monday through Saturday

There is a risk for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms across Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee on Monday. Damaging wind gusts are the most likely hazard but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.