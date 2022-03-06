Simple, Delightful, Sweet Potato Casserole

This wonderfully delicious sweet potato casserole recipe is perfect for a special occasion yet easy enough for a weeknight dinner.

Try this for a change of pace from sweeter sweet potato casseroles.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Herbs, Walnuts, and Brown Butter

5 lb. orange- or yellow-fleshed sweet potatoes, or a combination, halved lengthwise

½ c. butter

2 shallots, chopped

¼ c. fresh sage leaves

2 T. fresh rosemary leaves

2 T. fresh thyme leaves

1½ c. cream

1 c. shredded Asiago cheese

Salt and pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ c. chopped walnuts

¼ c. panko

Preheat oven to 350° F. Arrange sweet potatoes on two large rimmed baking sheets, cut side down, and bake until tender, 1 to 1½ hours. Set aside. Increase oven to 400° F.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, shallots, and herbs. Cook, stirring occasionally, until butter browns, shallots are tender, and herbs are crisped for about 6 minutes.

Scoop flesh from sweet potatoes into a large bowl. Add half of the butter mixture, mash. Add cream, cheese, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir in eggs. Transfer to 2-qt. the baking dish and bake until almost heated through 20 to 25 minutes.

Stir walnuts and panko into the remaining butter mixture, sprinkle on the casserole, and continue baking until heated through and browned on top, 5 to 10 minutes.

For more recipes, visit www.casweetpotatoes.com.