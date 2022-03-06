Tennessee Titans 2021 Season Review

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans move into the 2022 offseason having been to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and having won the last two AFC South division titles.

Led by fourth-year head coach Mike Vrabel in 2021, the Titans endured a challenging regular season to finish with a 12-5 record, navigating the first 17-game season in NFL history with an unprecedented number of players lost for all or part of the campaign.

From the final preseason roster cuts through the end of the season, the team placed 26 different players on injured reserve and 21 different players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, in addition to several practice squad players that received equivalent designations.



The Titans responded with a resilience that has become a hallmark of the team under Vrabel and executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson. A total of 91 different players took the field for the team, which was the most by any NFL team in any season that did not include replacement players.



They found a way to pull through in close games despite the weekly lineup changes. Half of their wins—a league-high six contests—were won by three points or less, including a 28-25 win in the regular-season finale at Houston that clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Vrabel was recognized as the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, becoming the first head coach in franchise history to win the award.