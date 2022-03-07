APSU Men’s Tennis this the road for match against West Florida

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team returns to the courts for the first time in 18 days when it faces West Florida at 12:30pm, Tuesday, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida.

Austin Peay (3-1) has won three-straight matches and is off to its best start to a season since 2015.

The APSU Govs have won a pair of OVC weekly honors during their winning streak, with senior Anton Damberg earning his first career OVC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week award, February 15th, followed by Damberg and Frederic Schlossmann being named the OVC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week, February 22nd.



Damberg became the first men’s tennis student-athlete to receive an OVC honor in back-to-back weeks since at least 2007 and currently leads the team with six total victories this season.



West Florida (4-2) enters Tuesday’s match ranked No. 6 in the Division II Men’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Coaches Poll. The Argonauts return 10 players from last season’s team that finished 17-6, including Gabriel Nery and Juan Cabrera, a pair of Second Team All-Gulf South Conference selections last spring.

The Govs fell to 9-0 to West Florida, March 9th, 2017, in the only previous meeting between the two programs. The Argonauts finished the 2017 season 32-1 and won their fourth NCAA Division II National Championship.

About the West Florida Argonauts

2022 Record: 4-2 (1-0 GSC)

2021 Record: 17-6 (3-3 GSC)

2021 Season Result: The West Florida Argonauts fell to Valdosta State, 4-2, in the championship match of the GSC tournament last season, but got their revenge on the conference rival in the first round of the NCAA Division II South Regional, defeating the Blazers 4-1.

UWF saw its season come to an end in the second round of the South Regional, falling to the would-be NCAA Division II National Champions in Barry, 4-1.

Returners/Newcomers: 10/6

All-Time Series: 1-0, West Florida

Last Meeting: The Governors fell to West Florida, 9-0, in the only previous meeting between the two teams, March 9th, 2017.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Pensacola, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on Twitter(@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



Following their match against West Florida, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season to host North Alabama on March 12th, at the Governors Tennis Courts. Match starts at 2:00pm