Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis travels to West Florida, Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first win of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team prepares for a Tuesday 12:30pm match against West Florida at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex in Pensacola, Florida

After concluding a three-match Kentucky road trip with a victory against Western Kentucky, Austin Peay State University heads to the Sunshine State for their second-ever meeting against West Florida.

Freshman Denise Torrealba has highlighted the APSU Govs’ lineup throughout the non-conference slate this season. After moving up to the No. 1 singles position against WKU, Torrealba won the match-clinching point against the Hilltoppers’ Cora-Lynn Von Dunger for her third singles win.



Senior Martina Paladini-Jennings has also been reliable for the APSU Govs this season. The London, England native is 3-3 in singles from the No. 3 and No. 4 positions and has pair of wins alongside freshman Yu-Hua Cheng in doubles.



The No. 12 team in Division II Women’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association Coaches Poll, West Florida has appeared in 26-straight Gulf South Conference Tournament Championship matches and has won 19 GSC Championships since 1995.



The Argonauts return six players from their 2021 team that finished runners-up in the GSC Championship and the NCAA South Regionals last season, including Sara Yigin, a 2021 ITA All-American, GSC Freshman of the year, and First Team All-GSC recipient from last spring.

About the West Florida Argonauts

2022 Record: 1-4 (0-1 GSC)

2021 Record: 16-6 (9-1 GSC)

2021 Season Result: West Florida fell to top-seeded West Alabama, 4-3, in the championship match of the GSC Tournament. The Argonauts then defeated West Alabama, 4-1, in the first round of the NCAA South Regional, before falling to Barry, 4-0 in the title match.

Returners/Newcomers: 6/5

All-Time Series: 1-0, West Florida

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University fell to No. 7 West Florida, 6-3, March 8th, 2017 in the only previous meeting between the Governors and Argonauts.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



Following their match against West Florida, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season to host North Alabama on March 11th, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match will begin at 2:00pm