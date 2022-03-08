APSU Baseball loses at home to Lipscomb, 10-6

Clarksville, TN – Center fielder Skyler Luna had two RBI and third baseman Michael Robinson reached base in four of his five plate appearances but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped a 10-6 decision to Lipscomb, Tuesday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Tuesday’s game was the first of the home-and-home series between the Govs and Bisons this week. Austin Peay State University travels to Lipscomb for a Tuesday contest that begins at 3:00pm at Ken Dugan Field.

Lipscomb (8-4) struck first courtesy left fielder Rudy Maxwell’s two-run home run in the second inning. From there, the Bisons were able to respond every time the Governors mustered a challenge.



Austin Peay (6-7) scored in the fourth to halve the deficit but saw Lipscomb score twice in the fifth and add a run in the sixth to build a 5-1 advantage. The APSU Govs then struck for two runs in the sixth – one run on Luna’s sacrifice fly and another on catcher Tyler Cotto’s ground out – only to see Lipscomb score the next four runs to extend the lead to 9-3 after the top of the eighth.



The Governors put together the game’s largest inning in its half of the eighth, scoring three runs. Pinch hitter Ty DeLancey drove in the first run with his bases-loaded fielder’s choice. Pinch hitter Harrison Brown added another run with his double one batter later. Right fielder Gino Avros chipped in the third run on a ground out, but the Govs couldn’t keep the inning going and trailed 9-6.

Lipscomb would tack on an insurance run in the ninth, securing the win for starting pitcher Michael Dunkelberger (1-0), who held APSU to one run on five hits over his five innings. Reliever John Cheatwood notched his first save by recording the game’s final five outs without allowing a run.

Austin Peay State University starter Sebastian Martinez (1-1) lost his first start of 2022 after allowing two runs on a hit and two walks over two innings.

Luna drove in two runs with a ground out and a sacrifice fly before recording a hit in his final at-bat to finish 1-for-3 at the plate. Robinson scored twice in his 2-for-3, two walk outing. Second baseman Jonah Beamon also had two hits and scored twice.

First baseman Malik Williams went 4-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored to pace Lipscomb’s offense. Maxwell finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBI. Lipscomb posted 18 hits against seven Austin Peay State University pitchers.

Box Score

Lipscomb 10, Austin Peay 6