Clarksville Parking Commission postpones input meeting to support selection of Ward 11 councilperson

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parking Commission is postponing Tuesday’s public input meeting, scheduled for 5:00pm at the Roxy Regional Theater, to give their full support and undivided attention to the City Council Special Session taking place at 4:30pm inside the Council Chambers.

Tonight, one out of five promising candidates will find out who the council members will select to join them to represent the interests of our City’s constituents.



“Serving as a council member is a significant and very honorable position to undertake,” Parking Manager Michael Palmore said. “And the Parking Commission thinks it’s only suitable to postpone the parking public input meeting they had tentatively scheduled for tonight to support the decision of our City representatives and congratulate our new Ward 11 councilperson. Postponing will also help the Commission ensure maximum public participation whenever they host their rescheduled input meeting.”

The Five Candidates for the Ward 11 seat are:

James Adcock , a production manager with Kena Industries.

, a production manager with Kena Industries. Ron Lanfear , retired Army veteran and former employee of Workforce Essentials Inc.

, retired Army veteran and former employee of Workforce Essentials Inc. Joe Shakeenab , retired Chief Warrant Officer 4, served over 20 years with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4, served over 20 years with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Lane Mang , a student at APSU and an intern for Rep. Mark Green.

, a student at APSU and an intern for Rep. Mark Green. Rick Reda, owner of Reda Auto Sales and Reda Homebuilders.

The Parking Commission has not set a new date for the public input meeting. Once identified, they will share it with the public, and it will be announced on the City webpage.

For more information about the candidates, please visit the March 3rd City Council recording at https://clarksvilletn.new.swagit.com/videos/155643