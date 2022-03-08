GuitarFest returns to APSU with trio of concerts at Mabry Concert Hall

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host its annual GuitarFest from March 14th-16th, 2022. This year’s event will feature three concerts, each highlighting an esteemed guitarist showcasing a different style.

The concerts – all free and open to the public – start at 7:30pm each night at the Mabry Concert Hall in APSU’s Music/Mass Communication building at Eighth Street and Marion Street.

This Year’s Musicians Are:

Alan Mearn , performing on Monday, March 14th at 7:30pm. Mearn is a virtuoso classical guitarist and Austin Peay State University alumnus. His concert will focus on music from his recently recorded CD of virtuosic Bach transcriptions.

Paulo Oliveira , performing on Tuesday, March 15th at 7:30pm. Oliveira is a Brazilian classical and jazz guitarist and serves as an assistant professor of music at Belmont University. He will present a mixed program of jazz and Brazilian music by Metheny, Bonfá, Bosco and original compositions, including a looping pedal.

Rene Izquierdo, performing on Wednesday, March 16th at 7:30pm. Izquierdo is an internationally acclaimed virtuoso Cuban classical guitarist and is a professor of music at the University of Milwaukee.

GuitarFest is sponsored by the APSU Department of Music and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

For more information, contact APSU professor of music Dr. Stanley Yates at YatesS@apsu.edu or the APSU Department of Music at 931.221.7818.