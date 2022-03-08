39.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Nashville Sounds Single-Game Tickets are On Sale Now

Tickets Available for All 75 Home Games at First Horizon Park

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today that single-game tickets for all 75 home games for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park are available now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets, at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office, or by calling 615.690.HITS ext. 2.

Notable home games during the 2022 season include Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5th against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) at 6:35pm, Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8th against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) at 2:05pm, and Sunday, July 3rd against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05pm.

The Sounds will see three opponents visit First Horizon Park for the first time. The Durham Bulls from April 5th-10th, Norfolk Tides from May 3rd-8th, and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins) from September 13th-18th.
 
First Horizon Park and the Sounds will host 12 different homestands to fill the 75-game home slate. The longest homestand of the season is a 12-game, 13-day stretch from June 21st – July 3rd when the Sounds host the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from June 21st-26th and the Indianapolis Indians from June 28th – July 3rd.
 
In addition to the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Miami Marlins, and Atlanta Braves, the Sounds will also host the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.
 
The full promotion schedule for the 2022 season at First Horizon Park can be found at www.nashvillesounds.com/promotions.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5th at 6:35pm.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

