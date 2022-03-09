APSU Men’s Tennis loses to West Florida, 5-0

Pensacola, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team had its three-match winning streak come to an end in a 5-0 loss against West Florida, Tuesday, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex.
In doubles, the Governors top pairing of Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg fell, 7-5, in an extended match against West Florida’s Lluis Miralles Miro and Fancundo Bermejo.
Lastly, Thiago Nogueira and Hogan Stoker fell in their match on the No. 3 doubles court, 6-1.
West Florida defeated the Govs’ top four singles lines to take a 5-0 lead, while the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches went unfinished due to incoming weather.
Results vs. West Florida
Doubles
- Lluis Miralles Miro / Facundo Bermejo (UWF) def. Frederic Schlossmann / Anton Damberg (APSU), 7-5
- Salvador Bandeira / Albin Ekenros (UWF) def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-4
- Pedro Cordeiro / Bernardo Costa (UWF) def/ Thiago Nogueira / Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1
Singles
- Facundo Bermejo (UWF) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU), 6-1, 6-4
- Juan Cabrera (UWF) def. Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-0, 6-3
- Salvador Bandeira (UWF) def. Tom Bolton (APSU), 6-3, 7-6
- Lluis Miralles Miro (UWF) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU), 6-1, 6-4
- Alan Benitez (UWF) vs. Hogan Stoker (APSU), Unfinished at 6-2, 5-4
- Enzo Bomfim Silveira (UWF) vs. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) Unfinished at 7-5, 4-1
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates ahead of the APSU Govs’ match against North Alabama, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season to face North Alabama on Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match beings at 2:00pm.