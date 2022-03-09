APSU Men’s Tennis loses to West Florida, 5-0

Pensacola, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team had its three-match winning streak come to an end in a 5-0 loss against West Florida, Tuesday, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex.

In doubles, the Governors top pairing of Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg fell, 7-5, in an extended match against West Florida’s Lluis Miralles Miro and Fancundo Bermejo.

The freshman tandem of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis dropped their first match together this season in a narrow, 6-4 loss in the No. 2 position.



Lastly, Thiago Nogueira and Hogan Stoker fell in their match on the No. 3 doubles court, 6-1.



West Florida defeated the Govs’ top four singles lines to take a 5-0 lead, while the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches went unfinished due to incoming weather.

Results vs. West Florida

Doubles

Singles

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season to face North Alabama on Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match beings at 2:00pm.