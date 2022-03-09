Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis gets 6-0 win at West Florida

Pensacola, FL – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team claimed its second-straight win of the season in a 6-0 victory against West Florida, Tuesday, at the Ralph Carson Tennis Complex.

The Governors (2-5) took an early lead with strong play throughout their doubles lineup.

Freshman Denise Torrealba and senior Honoka Nakanishi won their third match together this season – and first on the No. 1 doubles court – in a 6-1 victory against the Argonaut’s pairing of Nathalia Mossambani and Giuliana Sacco.



Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic won 6-2 from the No. 2 position in their second win of the season, while Martina Paladini-Jennings and Yu-Hua Cheng earned their team-best fourth doubles victory in a 6-4 win on the No. 3 line.



In singles, Torrealba won her second-straight match from the No. 1 position after her opponent retired following Torrealba’s 6-0 first-set victory. After winning three of her last four singles matches, Torrealba is currently tied with Paladini-Jennings for a team-high four wins in singles play.



Leder and Paladini-Jennings each defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-1 on the No. 2 and No. 3 lines, respectively, while Topalovic claimed her second-straight win of the season following her opponent retiring while Topalovic led 5-0 in the first set.

With the win already in hand, Cheng earned her third win of the season on the No. 6 singles court with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Nakanishi’s match on the No. 5 court went unfinished in the second set due to incoming weather.

In the win, the Govs pick up their first sweep since a 4-0 victory against Murray State, April 24th, 2021 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Championship. It is also APSU’s first win in the Sunshine State since March 4th, 2019 when the Govs defeated Stetson, 4-3, in Daytona, Florida.

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season to face North Alabama on March 11th at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 2:00pm.