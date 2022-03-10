APSU Volleyball hosts Governors Beach Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is set for its home opener when it hosts the Governors Beach Challenge, Friday and Saturday, followed by a double-dual match against Jacksonville State, Sunday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.
On Saturday, the Governors will play an 11:30am match against Chattanooga and a 2:30pm match against future ASUN rival Central Arkansas. After the Governors Beach Challenge wraps up Saturday, Jacksonville State will stick around to square off against the Governors at 10:00am and noon, Sunday.
The Governors Beach Challenge is the first of three home events for the Govs this season, they will wrap up the regular-season slate with back-to-back home tournaments, April 15th-16th and April 22nd-23rd.
There is free admission to the Governors Beach Challenge and fans are welcome to sit in the bleachers on the Drane Street side of the courts or in the grass surrounding the courts.
After six matches this week, the Governors hit the road for the first OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, where they will play conference matches against Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, UT Martin, and Chattanooga at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UTC Sports Complex.
Full Governors Beach Challenge Schedule
Friday, March 11th
8:00am – Austin Peay vs. Carson-Newman
9:30am – Jacksonville State vs. Central Arkansas
11:00am – Chattanooga vs. Carson-Newman
12:30pm – UT Martin vs. Central Arkansas
2:00pm – Carson-Newman vs. Jacksonville State
3:30pm – Austin Peay vs. UT Martin
Saturday, March 12th
10:00am – Chattanooga vs. Central Arkansas
11:30am – Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga
1:00pm – Carson-Newman vs. UT Martin
2:30pm – Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas
4:00pm – UT Martin vs. Jacksonville State
Sunday, March 13th
10:00am – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State
12:00pm – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State