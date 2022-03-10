APSU Volleyball hosts Governors Beach Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is set for its home opener when it hosts the Governors Beach Challenge, Friday and Saturday, followed by a double-dual match against Jacksonville State, Sunday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Carson-Newman, Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Jacksonville State, and UT Martin will join the Govs for their first of three home tournaments this season. Austin Peay State University and Carson-Newman will kick off the event with an 8:00am, Friday match, and then the Govs will wrap up the first day with a rematch of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship Match at 3:30pm when they take on UT Martin.



On Saturday, the Governors will play an 11:30am match against Chattanooga and a 2:30pm match against future ASUN rival Central Arkansas. After the Governors Beach Challenge wraps up Saturday, Jacksonville State will stick around to square off against the Governors at 10:00am and noon, Sunday.



The Governors Beach Challenge is the first of three home events for the Govs this season, they will wrap up the regular-season slate with back-to-back home tournaments, April 15th-16th and April 22nd-23rd.



There is free admission to the Governors Beach Challenge and fans are welcome to sit in the bleachers on the Drane Street side of the courts or in the grass surrounding the courts.

After six matches this week, the Governors hit the road for the first OVC Weekend at Chattanooga, where they will play conference matches against Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, UT Martin, and Chattanooga at the Beach Volleyball Facility at the UTC Sports Complex.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

Full Governors Beach Challenge Schedule

Friday, March 11th

8:00am – Austin Peay vs. Carson-Newman

9:30am – Jacksonville State vs. Central Arkansas

11:00am – Chattanooga vs. Carson-Newman

12:30pm – UT Martin vs. Central Arkansas

2:00pm – Carson-Newman vs. Jacksonville State

3:30pm – Austin Peay vs. UT Martin

Saturday, March 12th

10:00am – Chattanooga vs. Central Arkansas

11:30am – Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

1:00pm – Carson-Newman vs. UT Martin

2:30pm – Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas

4:00pm – UT Martin vs. Jacksonville State

Sunday, March 13th

10:00am – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State

12:00pm – Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State